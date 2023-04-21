The track 'Heart on My Sleeve' has been removed from streaming services
The track 'Heart on My Sleeve' has been removed from streaming services
Extreme glacier melt and record ocean heat levels contributed to an average rise in sea levels of 4.62mm a year between 2013 and 2022: WMO
Two persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries after they were shot at inside the court premises
Rather than seeing the fiery disintegration of the colossal, next-generation Starship system as a setback, experts say the dramatic loss of the rocket ship would help accelerate development of the vehicle.
The move comes amid a deep economic crisis with soaring prices pushing up poverty to near 40%, hammering voters' earning and spending power
The Islamic festival is celebrated across the world on different days
Amid a crippling economic crisis, 20% reduction in sales has been witnessed across all categories except women’s clothing, says a trade leader
Raab resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues
With the tulips in the last stage of their bloom, a significant number of tourists are still visiting the garden
600 dentists cram the four main streets of Los Algodones, offering procedures at just a fraction of the cost in the US
Ousted prime minister addressed his first public meeting since May on Saturday
It has also allowed trials against ex prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, finance minister and two central bank governors
Customs duties, airport levies and other local taxes on raw materials imported to make sanitary items waived with immediate effect
Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, however, dismissed claims of malnutrition among young children, calling these 'politically motivated'
The World Bank estimates that the island nation's turbulent economy will contract by 9.2% this year and 4.2% in 2023
All the people aboard the Myanmar-flagged Lady 3 fishing vessel, including 20 children, were brought safely to Vung Tau in Vietnam
Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses confidence that the country will tide over its worst financial crisis
The country's economic crisis has led to an acute dollar shortage to pay for imports of food, fuel and medicine, a plunge in the rupee and runaway inflation
Years of economic mismanagement combined with Covid-19 have left the island country in its worst economic crisis
Island nation has worked to use its foreign exchange reserves to meet fuel imports, reallocate funding from multilateral agencies for other critical imports
The money will help one million farmers in time for the next cultivation season
71-year-old will be out of the country to receive medical treatment till January 2023
The Portuguese striker wasn't able to score at all: He had a goal disallowed for offside and, after he was awarded a penalty six minutes later, the decision was reversed
The Japanese government also announced that starting May 8, travellers no longer need to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test
Authority urges whoever spots the moon to report the sighting and register their testimony at the nearest court
A sea of people covered the floors of the Grand Mosque and the rows of worshippers spilt over to streets of the Central Haram Area
The crescent Moon, that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening
The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29
The victims travelled to the Kingdom on visit visas to perform Umrah
Videos on social media show gleeful residents stepping out and recording their experiences on roads blanketed with hail, thrilled at the sight of the unusual weather
The visit comes less than a week after Syrian FM Mekdad visited the kingdom, also on the first such visit since the start of the conflict in 2011
Sultan AlNeyadi has shared many jaw-dropping images and videos from space since he reached the ISS in March
The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs did not receive any report or testimonies from sky gazers
The passport contains an electronic chip that helps obtain various visas around the world more easily
A supply chain revolution is on the horizon as Bahrain-based startup set to expand its reach and scale its innovative platform
Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad won the World Endurance title on Saturday
The Gulf nation is the sole country worldwide to have banned the cultivation of artificial pearls, which have flooded the market since the 1920s
Moon-sighting panel in the country will convene on Thursday evening to receive news and testimonies about the birth of new Shawwal crescent
Agreement on reconciliation between the two nations was reached in talks in Saudi Arabia, says Qatar's foreign ministry
Following a thorough investigation, the accused were found guilty of all charges
The leaders exchanged cordial talks that underpin the depth of the two countries' fraternal ties
During a meeting held on Tuesday, officials also discussed linking criminal systems and activating regulations
The airline advises travellers to check the guidelines on the health authorities' official website
The Sultanate confirms spotting the crescent moon on Wednesday 22 after the Magrib prayers
The move, aimed to boost the country's tourism industry, is designed to encourage more travellers to visit
His Highness has published 80 works so far in the genres of history, drama, and literature, with many translated into 20 languages
A recent inspection campaign in the country saw 2,000 illegal transport violations registered, with offenders issued fines of OMR200
Employees in government and private sector to begin their break from Thursday, April 20
They had to traverse a makeshift rope to get to safety
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have multiplied since Saudi signed a Chinese-brokered deal to restore relations with Iran
Passenger trains will run up to 200 km per hour, slashing travel time to one hour and 40 minutes to reach Abu Dhabi
Authorities stated they received calls from citizens reporting tremors at 7.55am local time
Authorities stated they received calls from citizens reporting tremors at 7.55am local time
As per astronomical calculations, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar will last for 29 days this year
Teams were dispatched to determine the source of the leak and contain the incident
The outgoing cabinet is the third to be formed by Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Sabah since he took the helm of the government in August
The passenger from Kuwait wrapped the packets containing the contraband around his legs using black adhesive tapes
Fedha appeared on the Twitter account of the Kuwait News website on Saturday as an image of a woman
The festival is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar
Previous government resigned in January just three months after taking office
The labour ministry in the country is introducing new mechanisms to receive complaints and crackdown on the practice of bringing workers illegally
Authorities urge motorists to be cautious amid turbulent weather and closure of many key roads
It occurred at 10.51am local time, according to the national news agency
By adding a new destination to its existing network, the carrier moves toward enhancing connectivity in the region
The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in the Gulf country
Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani named as the new head of government
The company made the announcement in a message sent to customers on Monday
The ban was imposed in November last year following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
Work is underway to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible
The break will start on April 19 and work will resume on April 30
She says the prize money comes at the perfect time as her eldest daughter is about to attend university
Rescuers found seven survivors from what Qatar's Interior Ministry describes as a four-story structure
Sheikh Tamim and Macron agree to 'intensify' bilateral ties in the fields of business, defence and security, says Elysee palace
The mobile homes were used for a few weeks when Qatar hosted the football World Cup last year
The 7.8 magnitude temblor hit the two neighbouring countries on Monday, causing widespread devastation and loss of life
Over 300 people have been killed so far in clashes between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo
Head of the Ennahda party is accused of plotting against state security
The incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed
They can barely sleep as they worry for the safety of their loved ones who live are too afraid to step out of their homes to buy food and basic necessities
Over 400 people have been killed and 3,500 wounded countrywide, says World Health Organisation
The unabated fighting has undermined a UN effort to broker a temporary truce over the three-day holiday and allow civilians to reach safety
Authorities say Lebanon hosts around two million Syrian refugees, while nearly 830,000 are registered with the United Nations
The truce was announced "to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families"
American convoy fired on in Sudanese capital; violence raises humanitarian risks across the country
Move came after Ennahdha's leader Ghannouchi was arrested in the capital Tunis, the latest in a string of opposition figures held
The country is supposed to hold municipal elections every six years; the last local ballot was held in 2016
The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in new cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20
The airline has introduced 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags besides completely compostable waste bags
The incident happened in the Nabrangpur district of Odisha on April 17
The condition of the victim, who was shot in the abdomen and hand, is reported to be stable
The Islamic festival is celebrated across the world on different days
The veteran actor is among a host of other celebrities who have lost the verified check-mark status on their accounts
Two persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries after they were shot at inside the court premises
With the tulips in the last stage of their bloom, a significant number of tourists are still visiting the garden
Here are 5 things we learnt from watching the Bollywood star in his festival outing
A magazine has selected luxury properties in some of the most beautiful locales around the world for less than $300 per night
Delhi, who are still hunting for its maiden IPL title, remains bottom of the 10-team table with just one win in six matches
Bilawal Bhutto's visit will be first major trip to India by a top Pakistani diplomat in over a decade
Hundreds of spectators watch as frenetic matches of between four and six overs per innings are concluded before Suhoor
17-year-old Noor Jehan failed to stand up as it collapsed days after undergoing emergency treatment for a tumour
The dire economic straits have cast a decidedly sombre mood across the country’s normally vibrant markets
Amid a crippling economic crisis, 20% reduction in sales has been witnessed across all categories except women’s clothing, says a trade leader
Otherwise known as the night of the crescent, it is one the most exciting evenings celebrated in Pakistan, and heralds the arrival of Eid Al Fitr
Countries all across the GCC, Asia, and the rest of the world are ushering in the festival with immense excitement as announcements roll in
The victims travelled to the Kingdom on visit visas to perform Umrah
A post on the actress' social media announced that she had passed away on Tuesday morning, sending fans into a frenzy on social media
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad’s Red Zone area
She was accompanied by Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the peak of the 10th highest mountain in the world
The procedure should be completed not earlier than 72 hours before the expected arrival; airline issues a step-by-step guide
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in exercises, which for the first time will include the sinking by live fire of a decommissioned Philippine navy warship
People asked to stay hydrated, wear comfortable clothing and stay away from direct heat
Focus on delivery of 'priority defence platforms' including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defence systems
Two leaders to discuss economic cooperation, says Karine Jean-Pierre; Marcos' second trip to US since September
The post urged people to prepare by unplugging electrical devices at home but did not give a specific date for when the purported quake would hit
Minimum fine of 100,000 pesos — or around Dh6,500 — will apply in case of certain violations; here's how to sign up
Del Rosario was a staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security and promoting rights and welfare of Filipinos, says foreign ministry
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises dubbed Balikatan
Manila last week announced locations of four more military bases it is allowing US military to use on top of five agreed on under 2014 deal
High toll was partly due to 'revenge travel' as the country emerges from years of mobility restrictions to contain Covid
Feat is a personal challenge to show that women can do extraordinary things, says Perla Tijerina
Platform also removed legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and politicians
The move will set the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump
The cargo was reported missing after arriving on an aircraft early Monday evening
Rather than seeing the fiery disintegration of the colossal, next-generation Starship system as a setback, experts say the dramatic loss of the rocket ship would help accelerate development of the vehicle.
The move comes amid a deep economic crisis with soaring prices pushing up poverty to near 40%, hammering voters' earning and spending power
600 dentists cram the four main streets of Los Algodones, offering procedures at just a fraction of the cost in the US
Mexican President Lopez Obrador, who takes commercial flights when he travels, says the proceeds of the sale will be used to build two 80-bed public hospitals
The site first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify genuine accounts — but things have changed since Elon Musk took over the platform
The Hollywood actor was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals when it discharged, killing a cinematographer on the set
Customers whose trips are affected are advised to reach out to their travel agencies or the airline's office for rebooking options
60-year-old Alain Robert climbed without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes
The 1953 coronation of Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, cost £912,000 in 1953 — £20.5 million in today's money
This is the first time in Europe and the third time worldwide that an entire Tyrannosaurus-Rex of exceptional quality has been auctioned
Raab resigned following a report into claims he bullied colleagues
A 48-page report lays out findings into more than a dozen complaints filed against the deputy PM's behaviour
Sukhoi-34 fighter-jet accidentally bombed the city of Belgorod, 40km from the border with Ukraine
In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent
Some 300 people were on board Monday's Boeing 777 flight, which was to set to last eight hours
The legislative step aims to broaden an emissions trading scheme to more industries and lower quotas of allowable polluting gases
Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
At least 97 civilians killed and 365 injured since the fighting in the African nation started
The UN World Food Programme says three Sudanese employees were killed during fighting in North Darfur
The accident happened in a hilly area that is a known accident blackspot
Explosions, gunfire rang out in Khartoum, according to witnesses, after paramilitaries said they were in control of presidential place, airport
This affirms the commitment of both the UAE and Egypt to continue efforts to establish an end to hostilities and protect civilians
The Emirates called on all concerned parties in the African country to exercise restraint and de-escalate the crisis
The real toll is thought to be far higher, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals
Travellers who had flown into the Emirate from different countries were extended temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum
Secretary-General urges warring parties to preserve security and safety of civilians
General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo started as a camel trader to head the Rapid Support Forces and played a prominent role in country's politics
Its mass nuptials take place three times a year – at Easter, in December, and also during the celebrations in September of the church's founding in 1962