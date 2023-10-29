UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salman

The delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and recalled the Founding Father's qualities
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, over the death of Shaikha Noura bint Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King.
