Dubai: Dead fish spotted in some water channels; municipality clarifies cause

The patient had endured years of severe pain and debilitating health complications due to the tumour
The Dubai Municipality on Friday confirmed the cause of fish deaths across some water channels that were recently spotted by residents.
The authority clarified that fish deaths are a normal natural phenomenon due to weather changes and rising sea surface temperatures.
Specialised teams are currently managing the situation by cleaning up and removing the dead fish, ensuring public health and safety.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More to follow
The patient had endured years of severe pain and debilitating health complications due to the tumour
Earlier, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed the reopening of all roads in the emirate
Official autism-friendly in-flight certification is in the works, possibly used by other airlines
The world's largest marine conservation initiative spans more than 600 sq km, an area equivalent to over 85,000 football fields
No parking violations were issued during the extreme weather conditions
Video shows a red 4WD weaving in and out of traffic, causing a collision on the road shoulder
Got word of his possible sightings in Sharjah multiple times, all turned out to be false alarms, said Ibrahim's mother
The surprise event was organised to mark the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week (ADMW) that is underway till May 1