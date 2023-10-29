UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan after deadly mine explosion

The incident took 42 lives, with more people reported missing

Photo: AFP

By Wam Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 2:46 PM

UAE leaders have offered their condolences to the President of Kazakhstan after a deadly explosion took 42 lives, with more reported missing according to AFP.

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent his condolences to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan over the victims of Kostenko mine explosion in the Karaganda region of the country.

The leader wished for a speedy recovery to all those injured due to the tragic incident.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Tokayev.

