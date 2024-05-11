UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to rise

The 2024 Spring Job Fair is taking place on May 11 at University of Dubai, Academic City
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday (May 11), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department also noted that the weather may be hazy at times, especially in the eastern and northern areas.
Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
NCM issued a yellow warning for fog formation. The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, until 09.00 Saturday.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, is expected to blow in the country.
Temperature will reach up to 35ºC and 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The 2024 Spring Job Fair is taking place on May 11 at University of Dubai, Academic City
Muhammad Al Ketbi waited four months for a suitable donor
The exit deadline for Umrah visa holders is June 6, Saudi Arabia has announced
The deal marks SNOC's inaugural investment outside the Emirate of Sharjah
Residents can expect a clear to partly cloudy day
Some parents say they would much rather opt for the school run themselves rather than using the school bus
The weather has left its mark on the dry terrain, turning them into vibrant oases amidst the sands
Residents share how early morning walks hold a special charm that sets them apart from any other time of day