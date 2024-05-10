Garden gatherings, morning walks: UAE residents make most of cool weather with outdoor activities

Christine Quartier La Tente (Supplied photos)

UAE residents are making the most of the cool weather with outdoor activities like picnics and barbecues as summer looms.

Many residents have been enjoying early morning strolls and late evening gatherings taking advantage of the consistently fair to partly cloudy weather conditions.

As residents witness an occasional drop in temperatures triggered by rainfall that recently fell across emirates, many say that enjoying the outdoors continues to be an option before temperatures start soaring.

Outdoor activities in neighbourhoods

Abu Dhabi resident Naeema Zaki said, “Since I live in Al Reef, it’s a community where a lot of the outdoors happens in the compound. Last weekend my children went to the pool near our home. Then we went for a walk in the afternoon as the kids rode their bikes in the Downtown common area.”

She added, “My daughter Lena and son Ali even had the idea to make a little yard sale in the compound to make a little spare cash and sell toys/fidgets they no longer use.”

Residents shared how early morning walks hold a special charm that sets them apart from any other time of day.

The French resident at Damac Hills 2 explained the rustle of leaves, the melodic chirping of birds greeting the new day, and the distant murmur of city life are valued, as the weather remains by our side.

French expat in Dubai Christine Quartier La Tente, said, “I head to the park with my dogs early, usually between 6.30am and 7am, as my neighbourhood boasts a stunning dog park. They run around and have a good time."

She said that sometimes, she goes with her friends. "Last week, my family and I went out of our cluster, and we did a four-kilometre walk with the dogs. So, we walked until the Malibu Beach. Then it started getting warmer and we headed back home around 8.30am.”

Relishing outdoor gatherings

People are also relishing the outdoor seating till it lasts. Laughter and conversation fill the air as friends catch up over leisurely evenings.

“Over the weekend I also had some guests over, some neighbours who’ve become friends now. In the garden, I prepared the entire setup. It was charming with music, and we appreciated the evening.” Christine reiterated it was a picture-perfect day for alfresco dining. “Except that I had mosquito killers in action as well.” she quipped. “It was lovely.”

Summer is coming'

Some residents are also planning to steer towards indoor activities with the onset of weather changes, triggering temporary health issues, especially among children.

American expat in Dubai, Natalia Miranda said, “We did not stay outside as the change of the weather has flared up my son Anish’s asthma which many people are suffering from. We attended a party at a mall, did shopping followed by lunch."

Miranda said "summer is definitely coming" so her family has started planning more indoor activities among others. "As far as the outdoors are concerned, we look forward to more pool days ahead; there’s something so refreshing about the cool embrace of the water on a warm day.”

