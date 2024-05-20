UAE leaders offer condolences after Iran's President Raisi dies in crash

FILE: President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 10:39 AM

UAE stands in solidarity with Iran as President Sheikh Mohamed offers his condolences following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the President wrote: "I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest."

Sheikh Mohamed also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families.

The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offered his prayers for those who lost their lives in the crash.

The Dubai Ruler also wrote on X: "Our condolences and sincere sympathies to the brotherly Iranian people and their leadership on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister in a painful accident. Our hearts are with you in this difficult time."

The Iranian President and the Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with other dignitaries, were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media confirmed on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.