Saudi king diagnosed with lung inflammation

The ruler will undergo a treatment plan consisting of antibiotics

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 12:00 AM

Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 12:05 AM

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has lung inflammation and will undergo a treatment plan, as per the Saudi Press Agency.

This comes after earlier reports on Sunday of the king experiencing "high temperature and joint pain".


As per SPA, medical examinations were conducted in the royal clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, after which lung inflammation was detected.

The medical team has decided that he will undergo a treatment program consisting of antibiotics until the inflammation goes away.

