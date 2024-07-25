EU sues Germany, Italy for alleged discrimination against mobile workers

Health Minister Morgan was the only contender to be the Welsh Labour Party's new leader when nominations closed at noon on Wednesday
The European Commission said on Thursday it had decided to refer Germany and Italy to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over practices it said discriminated against mobile workers.
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others.
In Italy, workers needed to have resided in the country for at least two years to be eligible for the benefit, while in Germany allowances were smaller for workers who had children residing in European Union countries where the cost of living was lower.
"One of the fundamental principles of the EU is that people are treated equally without any distinction based on nationality," the European Commission said in a statement.
"Following this basic principle, EU mobile workers who contribute in the same way to the social security system and pay the same taxes as local workers are entitled to the same social security benefits," it said.
Many German politicians fear Trump could impose higher tariffs on imports if he returned to office
Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
Last Generation group said on X that it had blocked air traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport, and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway
The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023; before that, the hottest day was in August 2016
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday