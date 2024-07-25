UN rights chief urges probe of Bangladesh protest 'crackdown'

The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
The UN rights chief called on Thursday on Bangladesh to urgently disclose the details of last week's crackdown on protests amid accounts of "horrific violence", calling for "an impartial, independent and transparent investigation".
"We understand that many people were subjected to violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the Government, and no effort was made to protect them," Volker Turk said in a statement.
Last week's violence killed at least 193 people including several police officers, according to an AFP count of victims reported by police and hospitals, in one of the biggest upheavals of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year tenure.
The unrest was sparked by protests against a public jobs quota scheme that critics say gives preference to allies of Hasina's ruling party.
Thousands of troops are still patrolling cities and a nationwide internet shutdown remains largely in effect, but clashes have subsided since protest leaders announced a temporary halt to new demonstrations.
Turk's statement lamented reports that some of the more than 1,000 injured in last week's crackdown were denied medical care, while many people remained missing.
"At least two journalists were reportedly killed and scores of others injured. Hundreds of people were also reportedly arrested, including opposition figures," the statement said.
The government, it said, "must provide the details of those killed, injured, or detained for the benefit of their families".
The UN high commissioner for human rights also called on the government to restore full internet access to allow people, including journalists, to communicate freely.
"Blunt measures such as a blanket deliberate internet shutdown for a prolonged period contravene international law, affecting States' obligations to respect freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly," he said.
This also breached "a wide range of other rights, including freedom of association and of movement, the rights to health and education, and a number of economic rights," Turk said.
"Internet shutdowns can also reduce public scrutiny and knowledge of conduct of law enforcement agencies, and so risk heightening impunity for their actions," he warned.
