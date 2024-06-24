Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Nearly 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of a civil war in the country
An integrated project to develop a rain drainage network in Dubai has been approved at a cost of Dh30-billion, announced Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.
The project will increase the capacity of rainwater drainage in the emirate by 700 per cent, and enhance its readiness to face future climate challenges.
The project, which will cover all areas of Dubai and absorb more than 20 million cubic meters of water per day, is likely to be the largest such network to collect rainwater in the region.
It will serve Dubai for the next hundred years, added Sheikh Mohammed.
The project is estimated to be completed by 2033.
