E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

The project will increase the capacity of rainwater drainage in the emirate by 700%

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X/@HHShkMohd
Photo: X/@HHShkMohd

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 5:00 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 5:19 PM

An integrated project to develop a rain drainage network in Dubai has been approved at a cost of Dh30-billion, announced Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The project will increase the capacity of rainwater drainage in the emirate by 700 per cent, and enhance its readiness to face future climate challenges.

The project, which will cover all areas of Dubai and absorb more than 20 million cubic meters of water per day, is likely to be the largest such network to collect rainwater in the region.


It will serve Dubai for the next hundred years, added Sheikh Mohammed.

The project is estimated to be completed by 2033.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE