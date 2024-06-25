Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM

An Egyptian expat living in Arjan, Dubai, is bracing for an increase of more than Dh300 in his family’s monthly expenses as Parkin Company plans to introduce public parking fees in his community at the end of July. To avoid these additional costs, which can total up to Dh4,000 annually, Khaled Hossein (name changed) is considering selling his family’s second car.

Arjan is one of the six key neighbourhoods in Dubai that will have more paid parking spaces by the end of next month, and motorists will have to pay higher fees for some premium parking spots. The five other communities are Jaddaf Waterfront, Al Sufouh Gardens, Dubai Land Residence Complex, Majan, and Liwan 1 & 2.

The extra expense will come from his family’s second car, which his wife uses to commute to work, and they are allotted only one free parking space at their residence. They live in a Zone B parking area, where the tariff starts from Dh3 for one hour and increases over time between 8am to 10pm.

Hossein’s wife arrives home from work around 6pm. The parking fee will Dh12 for four hours from Monday to Friday; and Dh20 on Saturdays (Sunday is free). This amounts to Dh80 per week or Dh320 monthly. In a year, the household's parking fees can accumulate up to about Dh4,000.

Arjan community. Photos: Angel Lee Tesorero

Buying a seasonal parking card could be an option for them, which is Dh4,500 for one year. They are also contemplating selling their second car to save money and not add more expense to the Dh46,000 yearly rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Hossein and his wife are not happy about having to pay for parking in their community, which used to be free.

While residents are re-evaluating their parking costs and monthly budgets, visitors driving to a mall must also be mindful of the amount of time they spend shopping or catching up with friends. From July 1, parking fees will also be collected in some areas at Dubai Mall.

Motorists visiting the mall for more than 4 hours during weekdays or 6 hours on weekends (from Friday to Sunday) will have to pay corresponding fees, with a maximum tariff reaching up to Dh1,000 for 24-hour parking. Some parking areas, however, will remain free, and some people are totally exempted from paying parking dues.

Dubai Mall parking area

Price for convenience

Traffic safety researcher Dr Mostafa Al Dah, who was the former head of Traffic Studies Section at Dubai Police, said: “Parking costs add up to the overall cost of living, but the convenience of having a confirmed place to park is hard to put a price on.”

Introducing paid parking is also a way to prevent haphazard parking on the roadway and double-parking in front of cafeterias or grocery stores in communities, noted the Emirati expert, adding: “Pricing parking is not always welcome at first, but most of the areas it has been introduced to have shown improvement in parking availability and traffic flow.”

Dr Mostafa Al Dah

Al Dah, who is also founder of MA Traffic Consulting, cited the case of Burjuman Mall. “When paid parking was introduced 16 years ago, there was a lot of reservation from the public, but this stopped nearby businesses abusing mall parking, and gave shoppers a better experience. Also, from my experience abroad, it is rare for a large managed car park not to be chargeable, so introducing paid parking at Dubai Mall was just a matter of time,” he explained.

Improving services