Former government adviser Rina Amiri was a critic of the country's hasty Afghan withdrawal
MENA20 minutes ago
Former government adviser Rina Amiri was a critic of the country's hasty Afghan withdrawal
MENA20 minutes ago
Still searching for more victims, survivors, says state-run mining company
MENA1 hour ago
The talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel's new govt was formed in June.
MENA11 hours ago
The United States said in November that the Houthis had detained several Yemeni employees at the US embassy.
MENA14 hours ago
On Monday, Iran and the US resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
MENA1 day ago
This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history: Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg
MENA1 day ago
Michel Aoun implicitly blames Hezbollah for preventing the government from convening without naming the group
MENA1 day ago
Benjamin Briere, who was arrested for taking pictures in a desert area, protests against mistreatment in prison
MENA2 days ago
An elections committee set up by parliament recommends the establishment of a new government before any new polling date
MENA2 days ago
Development marks boost for influential cleric who was confirmed as the winner of the vote
MENA2 days ago