schools, uae, remain, closed, tomorrow, sunday, heavy rains, water damage, exams, heavy rains
Sarwat Nasir / 11 January 2020

Flooded UAE schools closed tomorrow, exams postponed

Some schools will remain closed on Sunday for clean-up operations and to protect students and staff from potential upcoming rains.
wadi, uae, people, rescued, trapped, weather, heavy rains, flooded, flood, uae wadi, stranded
Web Report / 11 January 2020

Video: Two people rescued after getting trapped in UAE wadi

Footage shows a dramatic helicopter rescue.
dubai police, expensive watch, tourist, russian tourist, lost watch, missing watch
Staff Reporter / 11 January 2020

Dubai Police returns expensive watch to Russian tourist

The tourist hadn't filed a police report for her missing possession.
sultan qaboos, emirati, tribute, oman, uae, khaleej times
Sarwat Nasir / 11 January 2020

Emiratis pay tribute to late Sultan Qaboos

UAE nationals who spoke to Khaleej Times said they were "heartbroken".
sheikh hamdan, dubai
Web Report / 11 January 2020

Photos: Dubai's Burj Khalifa gets struck by lightning

Sheikh Hamdan captured the moment in a gripping photo.
Web Report / 11 January 2020

Who is Oman's new Ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said?

He was sworn in as the new Sultan after a meeting of the family council.
snow, ncm, freezing rain, uae, tomorrow, weather update, weather, snow, freezing
Sahim Salim / 11 January 2020

NCM forecast snow, freezing rain in UAE tomorrow

NCM also forecast a significant drop in temperatures
schools, uae, remain, closed, tomorrow, sunday, heavy rains, water damage, exams, heavy rains

Education8:01 pm

Flooded UAE schools closed tomorrow, exams postponed

wadi, uae, people, rescued, trapped, weather, heavy rains, flooded, flood, uae wadi, stranded

General6:17 pm

Video: Two people rescued after getting trapped in UAE wadi

dubai police, expensive watch, tourist, russian tourist, lost watch, missing watch

Dubai6:26 pm

Dubai Police returns expensive watch to Russian tourist

sultan qaboos, emirati, tribute, oman, uae, khaleej times

Dubai8:49 pm

Emiratis pay tribute to late Sultan Qaboos

sheikh hamdan, dubai

Dubai4:50 pm

Photos: Dubai's Burj Khalifa gets struck by lightning

International (photos)5:08 pm

Who is Oman's new Ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said?

snow, ncm, freezing rain, uae, tomorrow, weather update, weather, snow, freezing

Weather4:07 pm

NCM forecast snow, freezing rain in UAE tomorrow

8 January 2020

No place is better...

Recently on a flight from London to Dubai I was seated next to a young engineer from...

8 January 2020

Joys and challenges ...

The author raised some pertinent points in Parenting is not complicated if you go with...

7 January 2020

Is Trump bluffing?

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force commander, by a US drone in Baghdad...

7 January 2020

Hollywood's charity ...

The Golden Globes, a celebration of the best of TV and films, was a great success. A...

6 January 2020

Food delivery...

Food delivery and e-commerce apps have boomed leading to a surge in retail consumption...

mother, sponsor, son, uae, when, how, visa, sponsorship

11 January 2020

When can a mother...

A resident in the UAE may sponsor his/her son only up to the age of 18 years.

Compensate, employer, serve, notice period, UAE, Legal view, probation period

9 January 2020

What to do if you...

Compensation in lieu of notice shall be calculated on the basis of the last salary received.

7 January 2020

Investors return...

Secondary market transactions in Dubai reached 18,345 last year.

Employment letter, invalid, contract, registration, ministry, UAE

7 January 2020

Why your employment ...

This is as per the provisions of Ministerial Decree No. (764) of 2015.

5 January 2020

Basic salary...

Employee is entitled to payment for the annual leave period not availed by him if the employment is...

City Times

Car review: Jaguar F-Pace SVR in the UAE

chhapaak, deepika padukone, bollywood, jnu, acid attack victim, meghna gulzar
Bollywood
Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash

City Times

Restaurant review: Bagatelle...

A French fancy with fine fish

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Discussing the latest headlines may be... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Authority figures want to see results... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Put on your best manners. There could... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your industrious spirit gives you a big ... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Take precautions and prevent problems.... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)

Your credit card might be used to feed... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Your romantic expectations may not be... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Responsiveness is under restraints. An... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

There is a place for everything, and... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

There aren’t many good reasons to take... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Rein in your enthusiasm for an... READ MORE

khaleejtimes - horoscope

Pisces (Feb 19- Mar 20)

The only way to get ahead is to use... READ MORE

tanhaji, unsung hero, movie review, movie, ajay devgn

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero movie review; Watch Ajay, Saif in their elements

This is not the first time the Maratha warrior's story is... READ MORE

Salman Khan, Eid release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan announces title of his Eid 2021 release

The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. READ MORE

chhapaak, deepika padukone, bollywood, jnu, acid attack victim, meghna gulzar

Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash

'Chhapaak' is a heartening tale of the triumph of the human... READ MORE

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' under fire

This is the second controversy that has erupted about... READ MORE

deepika padukone, acid attack victims, chapaak, social media experiment, bollywood

Video: Bollywood star goes unrecognised on the streets in social experiment

Ahead of her new film launch, Deepika wanted to see... READ MORE

Bollywood protest, jnu attacks, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, CAA, Modi, Amit Shah

CAA: Bollywood condemns JNU attack with peaceful protest

The protests were held on Monday evening at Mumbai's Carter... READ MORE

Kajol, Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn, Bollywood, movies, films

Kajol embodies strength in Tanhaji

The actress talks to City Times about acting in her first... READ MORE

Chhapaak is here to break stereotypes: Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood actress tells City Times how she prepared for... READ MORE

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Beaumonde Towers, Bollywood, star, rents, separate flat, building, wife,

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rents separate flat in same building as wife

The actor reportedly pays over Dh 37,000 per month in rent. READ MORE

My favourite song is dedicated to Dubai: Yo Yo Honey Singh

The famous Bollywood rapper on his New Years Eve concert in... READ MORE

chhapaak, deepika padukone, bollywood, jnu, acid attack victim, meghna gulzar

Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash

'Chhapaak' is a heartening tale of the triumph of the human... READ MORE

Sab Kushal Mangal, Akshaye Khanna, movie review, Bollywood, Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma, Riva Kishen, Supriya Pathak, Satish Kaushik, Mrunal Jain, Rakesh Bedi

'Sab Kushal Mangal': Everything is not fine with this romantic comedy

Akshaye Khanna is probably the only good thing about this... READ MORE

The best 9 films of 2019 in the UAE

Do you agree with our list? READ MORE

Good Newwz, Good Newwz review, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, In Vitro Fertilisation

Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'

'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy... READ MORE

Good Newwz, movie, movie review, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor

'Good Newwz': A thoroughly entertaining family comedy

The actors have given a splendid performance and make the... READ MORE

Dabangg 3 review, Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar , Review, movie, Bollywood

Is 'Dabangg 3' worth the 7-year wait for Salman Khan fans?

As Chulbul Pandey, Khan is in top form in this highly... READ MORE

star wars, rise of skywalker, movie review

Is 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' a perfect movie?

'Weak storyline and blatant fan service dull an otherwise... READ MORE

Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a marital comedy

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's modern... READ MORE

Panipat, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, showcases, Maratha empire, glory, Kamaal Rashid Khan,

Panipat showcases the Maratha empire in all its glory

There are a lot of dialogues in Marathi and many people may... READ MORE

Movie review: Commando 3 - Pop goes patriotism again

The Vidyut Jammwal led thriller is high on action and... READ MORE

UAE Cinema Listing

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

An ancient Chinese artifact has been stolen by a villainous...

Meet the UAE food blogger without a stomach

