Khaleej Times

Flooded UAE schools closed tomorrow, exams postponed
Video: Two people rescued after getting trapped in UAE wadi
Dubai Police returns expensive watch to Russian tourist
Emiratis pay tribute to late Sultan Qaboos
Photos: Dubai's Burj Khalifa gets struck by lightning
Who is Oman's new Ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said?
NCM forecast snow, freezing rain in UAE tomorrow
Economy9:25 pm
Mobiles9:21 pm
Energy9:03 pm
Energy8:56 pm
Dubai8:49 pm
Education8:01 pm
- ALL
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Ras Al Khaimah
- more
- Fujairah
- Umm Al Quwain
- Ajman
- Expo 2020 Dubai
- ALL
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- More
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- MENA
- Qatar Crisis
- ALL
- India
- Pakistan
- More
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia
- Europe
- Americas
- Africa
- Sponsor Content (International)
-
Wanted: A new economic model that works for all
Digitalisation has created extended global supply...
-
Get out of your comfort zone, and see the magic...
It can be really easy to get...
-
Journalists are under attack, govts must protect...
President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to...
- ALL
- Local Business
- Global Business
- Markets
- Economy
- More
- Auto
- Finance
- Energy
- Real Estate
- Telecom
- Aviation
- Corporate
- Gold/Forex
- Media & Marketing
- Shipping
- VAT in UAE
-
-
Real Estate
-
Local Business
-
Energy
-
Economy
-
Mobiles
-
Markets
Car review: Jaguar F-Pace SVR in the UAE
Tesla delivers first Chinese-made Model 3 to customers
Rolls-Royce car sales in MEA surge 29%
Musk invited to set up Tesla factory in Pakistan
Samsung's new foldable said to be 'Galaxy Bloom'
'Mine' alone: Apple pushes iPhone recycling with its 'Daisy' robot
Game, set and watch: MEA gaming industry set for next level
Samsung ships more than 6.7m Galaxy 5G devices in 2019
- ALL
- Local Sports
- Global Sports
- Cricket
- More
- Football
- Tennis
- Horse racing
- F 1
- Golf
- Motor Sports
- Athletics
- ICC World Cup 2019
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019: MATCH SCHEDULE
- IPL 2019
Shabab Al Ahli enter Arabian Gulf Cup final
City Times
Restaurant review: Bagatelle...
A French fancy with fine fish
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Discussing the latest headlines may be... READ MORE
Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)
Authority figures want to see results... READ MORE
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Put on your best manners. There could... READ MORE
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your industrious spirit gives you a big ... READ MORE
Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)
Take precautions and prevent problems.... READ MORE
Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22)
Your credit card might be used to feed... READ MORE
Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Your romantic expectations may not be... READ MORE
Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Responsiveness is under restraints. An... READ MORE
Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
There is a place for everything, and... READ MORE
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
There aren’t many good reasons to take... READ MORE
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Rein in your enthusiasm for an... READ MORE
Pisces (Feb 19- Mar 20)
The only way to get ahead is to use... READ MORE
Video: Actor says 'Allahu Akbar' after Golden Globes win, surprises Hollywood
The Muslim-American actor is of Egyptian descent. READ MORE
Rose McGowan asks Iran not to kill Americans, apologises over Soleimani's killing
McGowan led the #MeToo movement amid the Harvey Weinstein... READ MORE
Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero movie review; Watch Ajay, Saif in their elements
This is not the first time the Maratha warrior's story is... READ MORE
Salman Khan announces title of his Eid 2021 release
The movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. READ MORE
Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash
'Chhapaak' is a heartening tale of the triumph of the human... READ MORE
Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' under fire
This is the second controversy that has erupted about... READ MORE
Video: Bollywood star goes unrecognised on the streets in social experiment
Ahead of her new film launch, Deepika wanted to see... READ MORE
CAA: Bollywood condemns JNU attack with peaceful protest
The protests were held on Monday evening at Mumbai's Carter... READ MORE
Kajol embodies strength in Tanhaji
The actress talks to City Times about acting in her first... READ MORE
Chhapaak is here to break stereotypes: Deepika Padukone
The Bollywood actress tells City Times how she prepared for... READ MORE
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rents separate flat in same building as wife
The actor reportedly pays over Dh 37,000 per month in rent. READ MORE
My favourite song is dedicated to Dubai: Yo Yo Honey Singh
The famous Bollywood rapper on his New Years Eve concert in... READ MORE
Chhapaak review: Deepika Padukone makes a splash
'Chhapaak' is a heartening tale of the triumph of the human... READ MORE
'Sab Kushal Mangal': Everything is not fine with this romantic comedy
Akshaye Khanna is probably the only good thing about this... READ MORE
The best 9 films of 2019 in the UAE
Do you agree with our list? READ MORE
Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'
'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy... READ MORE
'Good Newwz': A thoroughly entertaining family comedy
The actors have given a splendid performance and make the... READ MORE
Is 'Dabangg 3' worth the 7-year wait for Salman Khan fans?
As Chulbul Pandey, Khan is in top form in this highly... READ MORE
Is 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' a perfect movie?
'Weak storyline and blatant fan service dull an otherwise... READ MORE
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a marital comedy
Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's modern... READ MORE
Panipat showcases the Maratha empire in all its glory
There are a lot of dialogues in Marathi and many people may... READ MORE
Movie review: Commando 3 - Pop goes patriotism again
The Vidyut Jammwal led thriller is high on action and... READ MORE
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
An ancient Chinese artifact has been stolen by a villainous...