Look: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities begin

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot. In fact, their pre-wedding festivities have already started.

On Monday, Dhulipala took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam. And so it begins," she captioned the post.

For the ceremony, she wore a vibrant saree with a gold and green border. In the images, she could be seen surrounded by the women of her household.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities.

Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together."