From his village roots to celebrating 100th film, Manoj Bajpayee gets nostalgic

Category
Sort By
Unveiling the unexpected similarities between dolphins and dragonflies that'll make you welcome dragonflies with open arms!
The farm, in the heart of the desert, has been designed to produce fresh vegetables within a controlled factory setting by UAE-based sustainable agricultural and food technology startup, Pure Food Technology.
Dubai residents will be able to fly across the city via air taxis in a few years — and the cost? Dh350 per passenger, Khaleej Times has learnt.
Bad Boys in the House - Hollywood icons Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were at the World Premiere of their upcoming film in Dubai. We caught up with the two stars on the red carpet and discussed their epic new film
You could soon hover your palm in front of machines to pay for your purchases at stores across the UAE. That means no more swiping your bank cards or phones at cash counters after shopping.
Keep your car engines clean & healthy.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.
Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.
Rains of various intensities will lash the Emirates over the next three days as unstable weather conditions persist in the UAE, as earlier reported by Khaleej Times.
The Bollywood actors star in Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', currently playing in UAE cinemas
Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024
Episode 4 of #WomenAndMoney is live! Meet Maryam Zahra, a stay-at-home mom whose journey through her mother's cancer battle taught her invaluable financial lessons. Inspired to secure her family's future, she's living out the lessons her family imparted years ago
Super athletes from all over the globe got together in Dubai to compete for the title of the World's Strongest Man (and women)