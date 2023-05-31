Airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway
Airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses hope that this would contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid
Foreign ministry underscores the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework, and dialogue
Lethukuthula Bhengu, whose reading skills have already made her a TikTok star with nearly a million followers, was this year named the youngest African 'kidfluencer' at an annual award held by US children's TV channel Nickelodeon
Death toll from the catastrophe had crossed 400
Baci has been cooking since last week when she set out to beat the Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef
All flydubai bookings to Sudan remain suspended until September 2023
According to the agreement, a 10-day ceasefire will enable delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid
New initiative allows the pilgrims to get their Umrah permits converted into family visit visas
Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in the African country