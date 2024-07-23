Kenya police warn against protests at capital's main airport

Manchin said he favoured the idea of a 'mini-primary' process before a candidate to replace Biden was chosen
Kenya's police has asked protesters to avoid marching to the capital's main airport and its environs, while the airport's operator has asked passengers to arrive hours before flights due to enhanced security checks.
Youth-led protests across Kenya against proposed tax hikes have continued even after President William Ruto withdrew the legislation in late June and fired almost all of his cabinet. He named part of his new cabinet on Friday, mostly retaining holdovers from the cabinet he had sacked.
Some protesters had mobilised to march to the airport, prompting the police warning.
Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for reforms to clean up corruption and address poor governance and service delivery at national and regional governments.
Protesters should avoid going into restricted areas, including airports, Douglas Kanja, acting police inspector general, said in a statement late on Monday.
Airport operator Kenya Airports Authority advised passengers using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to arrive earlier than usual.
Police have in the past said the protests, which have claimed at least 50 lives since erupting nearly a month ago, had been infiltrated by criminal gangs.
The marches began peacefully but later turned violent.
Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament on June 25, and the police opened fire.
Sanchez has characterised the allegations as an effort to undermine him and his left-wing government
While Aids-related deaths have been steadily declining, falling from 670,000 in 2022 to 630,000 last year, the number still remains dizzyingly high
David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage
Biden’s sudden exit and endorsement of Harris has upended the race, just eight days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally
Number of female ama, a Japanese word meaning sea-diving fisherpeople, fell to just 40 last year in the Shirahama district, down 70% from 2006
It has been a difficult year for the royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer
The former prime minister has been jailed for nearly a year, but this month an Islamabad judge overturned his illegal marriage conviction