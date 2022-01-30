In the Plate final, UAE will take on the winner of the match between Ireland and Zimbabwe
Cricket16 hours ago
World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner
Tennis14 hours ago
Shan (83 off 50) and Rizwan (69 off 42) recorded the highest partnership for any wicket for Multan as they chased down 207
Cricket9 hours ago
It is a slender cushion that he holds as a strong chasing pack lurks, headed by none other than the two-time Dubai winner himself — Rory McIlroy
Golf8 hours ago
Tennis4 hours ago
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the 'Special Ks' as juniors, entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5 6-4 victory under the lights
Tennis4 hours ago
Hill is on track for his best finish in a top professional event
Golf7 hours ago
Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at the Australian Open
Tennis1 day ago
Australia has not toured Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns.
Cricket3 days ago
India were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs after they had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in Wanderers and Cape Town to lose the Test series 1-2
Sports4 days ago
The Indian T20 vice captain is only the second India woman player to bag an ICC award after veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami
Cricket5 days ago
Pakistan captain Babar was adjudged One-Day Cricketer of the Year while his deputy Rizwan grabbed the T20 award.
Cricket5 days ago
Taylor said he was coerced into accepting the money from an Indian businessman in October 2019
Cricket1 day ago
'Till today, I don’t have his number.'
Cricket1 day ago
His Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who was beaten this year on the last lap of the last race, did not attend the event at the Louvre museum in Paris
Sports1 month ago
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver succeeds Jean Todt and becomes the first non-European president of motorsport’s world governing body
Sports1 month ago
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker.
F11 month ago
Mercedes welcomed FIA's decision, announced on Wednesday, to analyse what happened at Yas Marina.
F11 month ago
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in one of the most controversial finishes in F1 history
F12 weeks ago
The 57-year-old American joined the team back in 2009 when it was Force India
Sports3 weeks ago
The Williams driver brought out the safety car late in the race, with a change in procedure giving Verstappen the opportunity to pass Mercedes’ Hamilton on the last lap
Sports1 month ago
His appointment comes in a year that has seen Saudi Arabia and Qatar added to the Formula One calendar on long-term contracts
F11 month ago
Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing
Sports1 month ago
The appeal must be lodged within 96 hours from the moment they indicated their intention to appeal
Sports1 month ago
The Manchester United star was pictured in Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram stories
Football2 days ago
The Whites aspire to tighten their grip on third place in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers when they welcome Syria to the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai
Sports3 days ago
The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in Yaounde to watch Cameroon play Comoros.
World5 days ago
Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb
Football5 days ago
Alfie Nunn, 35, worked as a real estate agent at Haus & Haus
UAE10 hours ago
La Masia, a youth programme that teaches the style and values of the club, will also have its own space in this exhibition
Football1 day ago
"Whatever Dubai does is just amazing and impressive," the Manchester United star said.
Expo 20201 day ago
The victory takes the UAE to nine points in Group A behind Iran and South Korea
Football2 days ago
The police said the incident took place between 3:00pm and 7:00pm local time at the player's empty home
Football5 days ago
PSG score a 4-0 victory over Reims to restore their Ligue 1 lead to 11 points
Football6 days ago
UAE amateur Ahmad Skaik endured a tough opening day with the 24-year-old shooting a three-over 75 to be tied 101st
Golf2 days ago
Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Sports3 days ago
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, two regular England international teammates, joined compatriot Lee Westwood in a glamour group
Sports3 days ago
The Northern Irishman, 32, first played the Majlis Course in 2006 as a 16-year-old amateur, before recording his maiden professional win on the same course three years later
Sports3 days ago
South African Justin Harding was lurking one-stroke behind Hansen after 17 holes
Golf2 days ago
The world No.2 had just finished tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday
Sports4 days ago
India's Shubhankar Sharma (71) and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70) were tied second one shot behind Pieters
Golf6 days ago
The Carnival gets underway with the opening rounds of the 1600 metre (Dirt) Al Maktoum Challenge series
Horse Racing2 weeks ago
The Awards will honour pioneers in the industry who have played a pivotal role in developing the country’s equestrian sector
Horse Racing2 weeks ago
Four for jockey Antonio Fresu, while Charlie Appleby and Richard Mullen win featured Zabeel Trophy with Pat Of Thunder
Sports3 weeks ago
Bahraini filly Shahama gets ‘rising star’ nod after resolute victory in the UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial
Sports3 weeks ago
Bin Ghadayer's American acquisition Rawy outclassed his six rivals to win the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial in breathtakingly fashion at Meydan
Horse Racing1 week ago
Appleby and Bin Suroor well-represented in Al Rashidiya and Al Fahidi Fort as champion trainer Doug Watson looks to take out Dubawi Stakes
Sports1 week ago
In-form team uncover several Carnival hopefuls likes by Imperial Empire and Al Negud
Sports1 month ago
The feature of the evening is a 1,400 metre rated conditions event named after the Czech Business Council, which has attracted a quality field of nine, many of whom have already stamped their tickets to the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sports1 month ago
Barty will be the overwhelming favourite on Saturday as she attempts to become the first local to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978
Tennis2 days ago
The star-studded event will be held in February
Tennis2 days ago
The world No.2 saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sports3 days ago
The 34-year-old Serb lost a legal battle to remain in Australia and defend his Australian Open crown this month in a Covid controversy that made headlines around the world
Sports3 days ago
Mirza’s swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss
Tennis3 days ago