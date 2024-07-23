Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be his final tournament

Britain's Andy Murray. Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 11:59 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM

Two-times Olympic singles champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his career.

Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain's all-time great sportsmen, won Olympic singles gold in 2012 and 2016, apart from capturing three Grand Slam titles in a glittering career.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics," Murray said on X, formerly Twitter. "Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time."

The injury-plagued 37-year-old bid an emotional farewell at this year's Wimbledon, the venue where he won two major titles, following a doubles defeat partnering his brother Jamie.

Murray, who underwent surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, had decided he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.