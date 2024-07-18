Postecoglou focused on Spurs after England link

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
Ange Postecoglou insists he has "no idea" about reports claiming the Tottenham boss is a contender to take charge of England.
The Football Association have started their search for a new manager following Gareth Southgate's decision to end his eight-year reign on Tuesday in the aftermath of last weekend's Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.
Postecoglou has joined England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter and ex-Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel on the FA's list of potential candidates.
After a largely impressive first season with Tottenham, who finished fifth in the Premier League, the attack-minded Postecoglou would be an intriguing choice to replace Southgate, who was widely criticised for his cautious tactics.
However, the 58-year-old stressed his attention remains on Tottenham, who opened their pre-season with a 5-1 win at Scottish Premiership side Hearts on Wednesday.
"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else (on my mind) but trying to bring success to this football club," Postecoglou said.
"Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.
"I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on (with the speculation)."
Postecoglou coached Australia from 2013 to 2017 -- taking them to the 2014 World Cup -- and twice won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic before moving to Tottenham in 2023.
Asked if he would consider a return to an international job, Postecoglou said: "I enjoyed my time (with Australia). I had four great years.
"We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.
"I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League."
England's first match after the Euros comes on September 7 when they face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.
The FA could appoint Carsley as an interim manager if they have not found a permanent successor to Southgate by the time they play Ireland.
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
The Frenchman won the €270,000 Euram Bank Open in 2020 at the same venue in GC Adamstal, Ramsau when it was on the DP World Tour.
The American has an impressive professional record with 13 career wins, including his victory at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers
The English great has been comfortable around the top of the leaderboard at the Majors this year and is our pick to lift the Claret Jug come Sunday
The two-time major winner from Spain watched the Euro 2024 final alongside English golfer Tyrrell Hatton
The American team played Australia at Etihad Arena as part of the three-match USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the Paris Olympics
The ambitious Welshman shot a three-under at Hawkstone Country Club in the US