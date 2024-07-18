Greece's Tsitsipas keen on completing childhood dream at Paris Games

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas said the Olympics holds a special significance to him due to its Greek origins, adding that he is hoping to realise his dream of winning an Olympic medal at this month's Paris Games.
Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, have won three medals in tennis at the Olympics, all of which came in 1896 at the first modern Olympic Games held in Athens.
"Greece and the (Olympic) Games for sure fit like bread and butter together. It is something that has been a dream of mine since I started playing tennis," world number 12 Tsitsipas told Stats Perform in an interview published on Wednesday.
"Since I first picked up a tennis racket, I always wanted to be an athlete that gets to participate in something like that. And of course, to be aiming for a medal is something extraordinary.
"So my dream keeps on evolving, keeps on existing, and my path towards that is slowly building up. For me the best redemption is walking away from the Games with a medal."
The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27-Aug. 4 at Roland Garros, which also serves as the venue for the French Open.
Tsitsipas has enjoyed some success on the clay courts of Roland Garros in the past, making it to the French Open final in 2021 and reaching the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam in the past two editions.
"Getting a good preparation before the games start in August is something that I'm really looking forward to," Tsitsipas said.
"I've had great success there a few years ago at the same stadium playing the finals of the Roland Garros.
"So coming back there with that confidence and that living in the backside of my mind allows me to strive and work towards the same end goal that I ended up pulling off this amazing run that I had a few years ago."
Tsitsipas will compete in the singles at the Olympics as well as the men's doubles alongside brother Petros.
ALSO READ:
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has a 3 minute 09 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
The Frenchman won the €270,000 Euram Bank Open in 2020 at the same venue in GC Adamstal, Ramsau when it was on the DP World Tour.
The American has an impressive professional record with 13 career wins, including his victory at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers
The English great has been comfortable around the top of the leaderboard at the Majors this year and is our pick to lift the Claret Jug come Sunday
The two-time major winner from Spain watched the Euro 2024 final alongside English golfer Tyrrell Hatton
The American team played Australia at Etihad Arena as part of the three-match USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the Paris Olympics
The ambitious Welshman shot a three-under at Hawkstone Country Club in the US