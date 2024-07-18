India squad for Sri Lanka series announced; Suryakumar named T20I captain

The Week in Golf: All roads lead to Scotland's beautiful Ayrshire Coast for the final Major of the year - The Open
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers
The BCCI announced Team India's squad for three T20Is and three ODIs on Thursday.
The Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.
Suryakumar Yadav was named as captain for T20Is with Shubman Gill as the Vice Captain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I stretch of the series, taking place in Pallekele, will kick off on July 27 and will conclude on July 30. The ODIs will be begin in Colombo from August 2.
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
ALSO READ:
Royal Troon Golf Club rolls out the red carpet to golf’s elite that also includes 12 amateurs and 18 LIV Golfers
The English great has been comfortable around the top of the leaderboard at the Majors this year and is our pick to lift the Claret Jug come Sunday
The two-time major winner from Spain watched the Euro 2024 final alongside English golfer Tyrrell Hatton
The American team played Australia at Etihad Arena as part of the three-match USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the Paris Olympics
The ambitious Welshman shot a three-under at Hawkstone Country Club in the US
Garcia and Fireballs GC take titles in $25 million LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama, Spain
He racked up a second straight iconic mountaintop triumph and a 14th Tour de France stage win aged just 25
Courtside Conversations and USA Basketball Showcase promises an evening of insightful discussions from basketball legends, and senior executives