‘Dream come true to be part of the Olympics’, says Dubai-based golfer Adrian Meronk

The new initiative will see the introduction of winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating and curling
The final countdown has begun for the 2024 Olympics Men’s Golf Competition which takes place August 1st to 4th at Le Golf National in Paris.
Adrian Meronk, a 31-year-old golfer based in Dubai, will be the sole representative in golf, man or woman, from Poland.
This will be Meronk's second appearance at the Olympics, following his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Games where he finished tied for 51st place with a total score of 282, shooting rounds of 72, 71, 69, and 70 to finish at two under par.
He will be one of six LIV Golfers to play in the Olympics in France. Meronk is now 75th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
Meronk told Khaleej Times: “From an early age I always enjoyed watching the Olympics, especially with my father’s support – he was a professional volleyball player.
“I have always taken pride in representing Poland on the global stage.”
As an amateur Meronk represented Poland three times in the Eisenhower Trophy.
In 2016 his best finish was eighth as a team and third as an individual.
Asked about his memories of the Tokyo Olympics, he said, “The last Olympics was during Covid – so there were so many restrictions on what you could do and not do.
“I will be staying in the Athletes Village this time and I am looking forward to watching other sports at the Olympics, wherever I can, depending on the schedule,” he added. “
I will support other Polish athletes. I hope to watch some Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Track and Field, Wrestling, Basketball, Tennis and Swimming.
“I have many friends competing in the Polish team including tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, currently seventh in the ATP Tennis Rankings, who I caught up with when he was in Dubai for the Duty Free Tennis Championships earlier this year.
“It is a dream come true to be part of the Olympics – I hope my friends and fellow Polish athletes can find time to support me as well on the golf course,” said Meronk.
Talking about the golf course, Meronk continued: “I like the golf course, it requires a lot of good long game as well as accuracy from the tee – I think that is going to be the key. Of course, a good short game as well will be needed.”
Meronk has played in just one French Open at Le Golf National on the DP World Tour in 2022. He finished tied 11th, with rounds of 72, 67, 70 and 69, for a total of 278.
“I am really looking forward to it and hopefully I can play my best golf,” concluded Meronk.
ALSO READ
The new initiative will see the introduction of winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating and curling
‘The win would mean a lot,’ said the Indian golfer whose family arrived in Spain to cheer him in the final round
The Netherlands Golf Federation denied him the chance of a lifetime believing their world rankings were insufficient to win a medal
Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the Seine as a global audience tunes in on television
‘Our collective objective is to raise awareness to both parents and children that golf is an accessible sport,’ says Akram Skaik
Girmay sealed his third win at this year's race on a day for the sprinters
The majority of India's titles were won in a different era, when the game was played on grass pitches
He urged the players to play with the nation's blood pressure in mind after fans endured nail-biting finishes in the quarterfinals and the semifinals