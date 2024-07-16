Colombia soccer head and son arrested after Copa America final

There were chaotic scenes as fans tried to enter the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before the start of the Copa America final. — AFP

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:13 PM

The 71-year-old head of Colombia's soccer federation and his son were arrested in Miami, accused of fighting security guards after the Copa America final that saw chaotic scenes around the stadium, Miami-Dade police confirmed on Monday.

Sunday's final, which Colombia lost to Argentina, started over an hour late after police initiated a lockdown that left hundreds of fans stuck outside Florida's Hard Rock Stadium. Videos on social media showed security scuffling with fans attempting to breach the gates.

Both Ramon Jeserun, the federation president, and his 43-year-old son Ramon Jamil were arrested after an altercation at the stadium shortly after midnight, according to arrest reports by Miami police, which charged both men with battery.

Jeserun and his son were charged after fighting security guards in a tunnel where media were gathering in the aftermath of the match, according to the police reports.

Ramon Jamil Jesurun, son of Ramon Jesurun, the head of Colombia's soccer federation, is shown in this police booking photo. — AFP

This included a uniformed security guard tasked with holding back the crowd. According to police, Jeserun's son grabbed the guard by the neck and pulled him to the ground, where he punched him and kicked him in the head.

The Colombian soccer federation declined to comment.

More than two dozen fans were arrested at Sunday's Copa America final and over 50 people were kicked out from the venue, at which over 800 law enforcement officers were present.

It was the second time the US has hosted the Americas' most important national team soccer tournament, founded over a century ago.