French fencer Thibus confirmed for Paris 2024 despite ongoing doping case

Ysaora Thibus, one of the favourites for gold in the foil event, was confirmed in the French fencing team for the Olympics, but she could later be stripped of any medal as an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is hanging over the 32-year-old.

Thibus was suspended by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) in February after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine before being cleared of any wrongdoing by the governing body in May.

Wada, however, appealed the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and demanded a four-year ban for the Tokyo silver medallist, although she is still allowed to compete until her case is resolved.

It is unclear when the ruling is expected, but Thibus's lawyer said it could take months.

"It's not an easy situation, but she's a champion," Joelle Monlouis said. "She is focused on the Games."

Thibus will also take part in the team event.

"The French Fencing Federation has taken note of this non-suspensive appeal, which does not prevent Ysaora from taking part in the Olympic Games," the FFE said in a statement.

"Consequently, the FFE is maintaining the composition of its Olympic selection in women's foil. The members of the French Olympic women's foil team maintain their confidence in Ysaora Thibus and want her to be part of the adventure of Paris 2024."

Jean-Yves Robin, national technical director for the French Olympic team, told Reuters that four days ahead of the first women's foil event, the team were fully focused on preparing for the competition.

"We're going to control what we can control, which is the sports side of things," Robin said on Wednesday.

"What happens on the piste and outside of the piste are two different things. We'll see after depending on the results. For now, there's no point in speculating, there are individual events and a team event and we stay focused on it.

"We'll have time after to see where we stand, because in any case nothing will happen (with the appeal) during the Games," Robin added.

"We support her and we have complete faith in her. Which is why the whole team and staff is behind her through this latest ordeal." This year's fencing competition will take place from July 27-Aug. 4 at the Grand Palais in the heart of the city, with the women's foil individual event on Sunday, and the team event on Aug. 1. Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), illegal for human consumption. It can, however, be found on the black market, according to the US Anti-Doping Agency. Some supplements contain Ostarine, which can improve lean body mass.