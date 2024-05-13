New DRC Board pledges to enhance Mohammed bin Rashid's vision for horse racing excellence

Dubai's iconic Meydan Racecourse is managed by the DRC. - KT File

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 6:18 PM Last updated: Mon 13 May 2024, 6:32 PM

Sheikh Rashed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club (DRC), expressed his profound gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his continued trust, following the renewal of his Chairmanship at the DRC.

Sheikh Mohammed recently approved Decision No. (24) of 2024, appointing a new Board of Directors for the Dubai Racing Club once again chaired by Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Members of the Board include Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali, who was promoted to the post of CEO, and Khalifa Thani bin Aboud Al Falasi.

Sheikh Rashed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club (DRC), - Photo DRC

Sheikh Rashed commented: “The confidence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum compels us to innovate and envision new possibilities. Utilising Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its capacity for organising and hosting premier horse racing events, we are poised for groundbreaking achievements.”

He further emphasised the team’s commitment to diligently work towards realising the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to advance the legacy of Dubai to position the Emirate and the UAE to the forefront of the global horse racing industry.

Additionally, the Chairman added that the Dubai Racing Club is open to innovative ideas as part of an ongoing development strategy designed to enrich the club’s offering.

Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali the DRC's new CEO. Photo DRC

Sheikh Rashed warmly congratulated Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali on his appointment as CEO - Board Member of the Dubai Horseracing Club, wishing him every success in his new role.

Ali Al Ali expressed his honour at the trust placed in him by Sheikh Mohammed and committed himself to intensify efforts alongside fellow members to continue the club's tradition of excellence.

Al Ali also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Rashed for his significant contribution towards the further development of racing. Al Ali added that he is looking forward to working with fellow Board Member Khalifa Thani bin Aboud Al Falasi, under the guidance of the Chairman, to elevate Dubai’s thriving horse racing experience.

DRC Board Member Khalifa Thani bin Aboud Al Falasi.. - Photo DRC

Al Falasi also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for the renewed confidence in his role on the Board and pledged to deploy all resources and efforts to uphold Dubai's esteemed reputation.

Al Falasi also extended his congratulations to Ali Al Ali on his new position as CEO and board Member of the Dubai Racing Club. He stressed the team's collective commitment to work together to fulfil DRC’s strategic goals and enhance its operations.

ALSO READ