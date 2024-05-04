Notable Speech creates history to gift Godolphin a fifth 2,000 Guineas victory

Notable Speech and William Buick winning the 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) at Newmarket racecourse in England on Saturday. - Photo Godolphin

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 8:40 PM

Champion jockey William Buick described the Godolphin-owned Notable Speech as a horse with a ‘strong mind’ after riding him to a historic victory in the Group 1 2,000 Guineas, the first Classic of the British season, at Newmarket Racecourse on Saturday.

The son of superstar stallion Dubawi, who was having only the fourth start of his career and first on turf, upstaged a high-quality field to win impressively by a length and a half from Rosallion, another horse with Dubai connections.

Haatem, the Craven Stakes winner, finished third under former Godolphin jockey James Doyle.

Trained by Derby-winning handler Charlie Appleby the unbeaten Notable Speech became the first horse in 86 years to win 2,000 Guineas without having raced as a juvenile.

The winner also provided Godolphin with a fifth success in the Classic following Mark of Esteem (1996), Island Sands (1999), Dawn Approach (2013) and Coroebus (2022) who was also trained by Appleby.

“You don’t see too many horses come from just all-weather success to winning a Guineas,” Appleby told ITV Racing. “We have given Notable Speech all the time, which he needed to become a racehorse. I’m in a very privileged position to be able to give horses the time they need, without any pressure.

“After the Craven, we made the decision to run here and brought him to Newmarket for a racecourse gallop. I think that was only to give ourselves a bit more confidence into running the horse, but he was exciting in what he did that morning.”

Appleby said that Notable Speech will stay on course for more Group 1 glory and be aimed at one of the most prestigious races at next month’s Royal meeting.

“I would imagine the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot will be next, but we will let the dust settle, let everyone enjoy themselves and speak to all connections before formulating a plan,” he said on the Godolphin website.

“To win this sort of race with a homebred son of Dubawi is immensely important. More importantly, it’s what His Highness Sheikh Mohammed (Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai), the royal family, and everyone at Godolphin deserve.”

William Buick, who was winning the two-century-old Classic for the first time, added: “I’ve not known Notable Speech for that long, but I’ve not very often believed in a horse as much as this one.

"Sometimes you go home at night and wonder if you have lost the plot altogether because he finds things so easy. His change of gear is incredible.

“The race couldn’t have worked out any better and fair play to the team as the horse was in great form today. He’s done nothing but improve.m” Buick added.

“I’ve gone close in the 2,000 Guineas a couple of times and I’m delighted.

“He’s an out-and-out miler, he’s all about speed. He has a great mindset and I really think that he is a horse who is going to keep on improving,” said the two-time British champion rider.

Ghostwriter finished fourth for Clive Cox and Richard Kingscote while Shadwell’s Alyanaabi beat Inisherin to fifth place.

Charlie Appleby will be hoping to complete a rare Guineas double when he saddles Dance Sequence (William Buick) and Cinderella's Dream (Mickael Barzalona) in Sunday’s fillies’ Classic – the 1,000 Guineas (G1).