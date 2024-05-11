E-Paper

Watch: Helicopter airlifts injured man after he falls from mountain in Ras Al Khaimah

The authority uploaded a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 6:23 PM

A Russian national, who was injured after he fell from a mountain, has been airlifted by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) of the National Guard.

The authority, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police, rescued the injured man from the Wadi Al Qor area in Ras Al Khaimah.


The NSRC took to Instagram to upload a video of the medical evacuation, showing a rescuer descending from the chopper while it was suspended mid-air. Watch the video below:


The injured man has now been transferred to Saqr Hospital for necessary treatment.

