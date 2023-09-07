What’s your skin type? Here is a guide to different skin types and skincare

One reluctant exerciser found that ditching his car and walking or biking to the store was a boon for his mental and physical health
Our skin is as unique as our personality and lifestyle. Just like we have different needs, our skin has different requirements too. Whether your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or a combination of these, understanding your skin type is the key to creating a skincare routine that nourishes and enhances your natural beauty.
Here is a guide to different skin types.
Characteristics: Oily skin tends to produce excess sebum, leading to a shiny complexion and enlarged pores.
Routine: For those with oily skin, the goal is to control excess oil production while maintaining hydration. Opt for a gentle, foaming cleanser to wash away impurities and a salicylic acid-based toner to unclog pores. Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser and incorporate a non-comedogenic sunscreen. Weekly exfoliation with a mild scrub or chemical exfoliant can help keep pores clear.
Characteristics: Dry skin often feels tight, rough, and prone to flakiness or redness due to insufficient natural oil production.
Routine: Hydration is key for dry skin. Use a creamy, hydrating cleanser that doesn't strip the skin's natural oils. Follow up with a moisturiser rich in emollients and humectants. Hyaluronic acid serums can also help retain moisture. Don't forget a sunscreen with added moisturising properties, and consider using a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells, but not more than once a week.
Characteristics: Sensitive skin is prone to redness, irritation, and may react adversely to many skincare products.
Routine: Keep it simple with gentle, fragrance-free products. Use a mild, hydrating cleanser followed by a fragrance-free moisturiser designed for sensitive skin. Look for products with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile. Avoid harsh exfoliants and opt for physical exfoliation with a soft cloth if needed. Always do patch tests with new products and introduce one at a time.
Characteristics: Combination skin can be oily in the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) and dry or normal elsewhere.
Routine: Balance is the key here. Use a gentle foaming cleanser or micellar water to cleanse the face. Apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to the T-zone and a richer moisturiser to drier areas. Consider using a mattifying primer or oil-absorbing sheets in the oily areas during the day. Exfoliate 1-2 times a week to prevent clogged pores.
Characteristics: Normal skin typically has balanced oil production, few imperfections, and a comfortable level of hydration.
Routine: A straightforward routine with a gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser, and broad-spectrum sunscreen is usually sufficient. Exfoliate occasionally to maintain skin clarity, and consider incorporating anti-aging ingredients like antioxidants or retinoids.
Always perform a patch test when trying new products, especially if you have sensitive skin. Additionally, consistency is key in skincare. Stick to your routine, and be patient; it can take time to see significant improvements.
