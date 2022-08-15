UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

    Videos

    MOST TRENDING VIDEOS
    Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

    Videos

    Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

    Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar

    Videos

    Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

    Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Latest Videos

    • Category

    • Sort By

    Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

    Videos

    Bollywood duo discusses their upcoming family comedy

    Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar

    Videos

    Top 10 questions with Bhuvan Bam

    Videos

    Top 10 questions with Bhuvan Bam

    Description - YouTube superstar Bhuvan Bam who was recently in Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Tourism to promote the city talks about his adventure-filled trip, BB Ki Vines universe and the one thing he'd like to change about social media.

    Videos