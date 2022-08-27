Verstappen fastest but will have grid penalty as Leclerc will also set to be sent to the back
The all-women car rally will feature achievers of all ages who have overcome stereotypes in their respective fields
The FIA President has discussed the issue with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals within F1
German driver Vettel, a four-time champion, last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season
The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell
The 24-year-old Briton clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.377 seconds to outpace Carlos Sainz in the leading Ferrari by 0.044 seconds
Pole-sitter Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out
Ecclestone headed Formula One racing and controlled the sport for four decades from the 1970s to 2017
Red Bull's Verstappen finished second with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for the third race in a row
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will line up alongside the Dutch driver on the front row after a scrap for second with Spanish teammate and British Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz, who finished third