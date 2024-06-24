Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix. — Reuters

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 1:54 PM

McLaren had a quick car in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, the quickest according to some rivals, but Max Verstappen once again made the difference, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said.

Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen took his seventh win in 10 races from second on the grid with McLaren's Lando Norris on pole.

The win stretched the triple world champion's overall lead to a mighty 69 points, with Norris now his closest title challenger.

"Job one was passing Lando into turn one," Horner told reporters of how it all turned out right despite Mercedes' George Russell stealing the lead at the start.

"And then it was a race that was always going to be dominated by tyre wear. And so being quick to pass George was crucial. And he pushed hard on that first lap or two to get the pass on George.

"Today was all about not making any mistakes and Max drove a perfect race.

"Last year was a unicorn year and now is a more normal year where it's not normal to win all of the races all of the time and we're having to fight very, very hard for them. And Max is making the key difference."

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last year, the most dominant season on record, with Verstappen triumphant in 19.

This season there have already been four different winners, including Norris in Miami, and four different pole sitters in the last four races. Red Bull have also set the fastest lap only twice.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez has scored barely half the number of points as the champion and is languishing in fifth place overall.

Horner said Norris would have been hard to beat at the Circuit de Catalunya had he not messed up the start and lost track position. Verstappen was leading from lap three and then able to build a buffer.

The McLaren and Red Bull finished 2.2 seconds apart, after Norris fought back, and well clear of the rest.