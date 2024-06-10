Verstappen wins in Canada for third year in a row

Playing in his first tournament since turning pro this month the 24-year-old lies three shots behind the leaders heading into the final round
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a Canadian Grand Prix hat trick of victories on a wet, wild and tricky Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Verstappen, who started on the front row alongside Mercedes pole sitter George Russell, stayed clear of trouble on a day of changing conditions, snatching the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris on the final pit stops.
The Dutchman then grimly hung on to claim his sixth victory from nine races this season and the 60th of his Formula One career.
It was another brilliant drive from the 26-year-old who dealt with constantly changing weather, pit stop battles and challenges from McLaren and Mercedes while wrestling with his Red Bull's suspension.
After Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams's Alex Albon came together, bringing out the safety car for a second time, Verstappen pulled away on the restart and finished 3.879 seconds ahead of Norris while Russell won a nail-biting last-laps duel with team mate Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium.
