It's hard for Jadeja to take a firm grip of the reins handed to him by his mentor, because everyone still looks at Dhoni for ideas and inspiration
Cricket14 hours ago
Making it to the playoffs is harder now with ten teams fighting for four slots, compared to eight earlier
Cricket2 days ago
Chasing 351, the two openers took Pakistan to 73 without loss at stumps on Day Four
Cricket2 days ago
Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season
Cricket3 days ago
Bangladesh cruised to a nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa in the final one day international on Wednesday
Cricket3 days ago
The Delhi Bulls defeated the Maratha Arabians by four wickets in the final
Cricket4 days ago
At stumps, the game was evenly poised and the series hanging in the balance
Cricket4 days ago
India set Bangladesh a target of 230 in Hamilton and then skittled them for 119 in 40.3 overs to keep alive their playoff hopes
Cricket4 days ago
Batting first, the UAE made 202 for nine in 50 overs, thanks to man-of-the-match Mustafa’s fine half century
Cricket5 days ago
Root in a post match interview sounded as though he did not want to give the hosts even a sniff of a chance
Cricket5 days ago