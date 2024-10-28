Gary Kirsten steps down as Pakistan's white-ball coach

Only six months into his stint as Pakistan men's ODI and T20I head coach, former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten resigned from the job. The news of Kirsten resigning comes barely a week before Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia begins. The South African was appointed to the role by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract in April 2024, as per ICC.

The PCB announced on their social media channels that Test coach Jason Gillespie will be taking over Kirsten's role for the Australia tour, which begins on November 4 and consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.

Gillespie, who joined as the red-ball coach at the same time as Kirsten, recently led the team to a historic Test series victory over England, Pakistan's first at home since 2021.

Kirsten's major assignment after taking over the head coach role was the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, where Pakistan suffered an early exit in the group stage with losses against India and the USA.

The team was in preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the first ICC event Pakistan will be hosting in nearly three decades.