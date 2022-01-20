The coins will be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
Year of the 50th3 weeks ago
The postcards initiative reaches more than 10,000 students across Dubai.
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The new note pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The gallery will be open for public viewing until February 28, 2022.
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The show is now open to the public until December 12
Year of the 50th1 month ago
People from more than 100 countries sent greeting cards to the nation to celebrate its Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The aim of the challenge was to celebrate the UAE’s values of giving on the 50th National Day
UAE1 month ago
President Isaac Herzog wished the UAE leadership and people progress and prosperity
Government1 month ago
Movie highlights key milestones in American University in Dubai's history and the country's accomplishments
Year of the 50th1 month ago
The show paid tribute to the inspiring women who shaped the nation's story
Year of the 50th1 month ago