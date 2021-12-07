Our nation is a big hub of technology and innovation, as Dubai is the centre of gravity in that space
The UAE leaders have witnessed the launch of a new Dh50 note to commemorate the country’s 50-year anniversary.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were present during the occasion, in addition to Rulers and Crown Princes of the Emirates.
The new note pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.
The front of the new banknote features a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed on the right, and a memorial picture of the founding fathers after signing the union document in the centre. It also has an image of Wahat Al Karama - the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates - on the left.
The reverse of the banknote includes a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed signing the union agreement. It also features a picture of Etihad Museum, which witnessed the establishment of the union and the raising of the UAE flag for the first time.
The new note is the first to be made with polymer. Notes made of this material are more durable and sustainable than traditional ones. It will help reduce the country’s carbon footprint as polymer is recyclable.
The new note will be available in ATMs soon. The current Dh50 note remains valid.
The banknote features different shades of violet, fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the centre, and drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques. The Central Bank has added symbols in Braille to help visually-impaired consumers to identify the note’s value.
The Dh50 banknote also has advanced security features to combat counterfeiting.
Also present during the announcement ceremony were Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, attended the ceremony as well.
