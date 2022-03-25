Abu Dhabi Awards marks Year of Fiftieth with ‘The Dreamers’ series

Abu Dhabi Awards has launched an inspiring video series, “The Dreamers”, featuring previous recipients of the highly prestigious award, to mark the Year of the Fiftieth.

Founded in 2005, under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi Awards honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and positively impacted the nation.

Through the lens of three narratives of the Year of the Fiftieth, The Dreamers series aims to showcase the journey and values of previous Abu Dhabi Awards recipients and their aspirations for the next 50 years.

The first episode honours “Living a peaceful and inclusive life actively,” which celebrates peaceful coexistence and community integration in the UAE through the achievements of Zaafarana Ahmed Khamis, Theban Al Mheiri, and Farah Al Qaisssieh.

Episode two, “Understanding and protecting our heritage,” celebrates the work of Faleh Handhal, Dr Jayanti Maitra, and Peter Hellyer, and how their dedication in the fields of history, culture and heritage has contributed to the UAE’s development throughout the past 50 years.

The final episode entitled “Collective responsibility as a global citizen”, highlights the achievements of Dr Fatima Al Refaei, Dr Abdulmajeed Al Zubaidi, and Dr Essam El Shammaa, who shared their journey in the healthcare sector.

Known as the emirate’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards recognises people whose contributions improve UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality, or place of residency. To date, the Abu Dhabi Awards has honoured 92 unsung heroes, representing 16 nationalities.

