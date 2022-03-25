Sheikh Mohammed shares inspiring video ahead of 26th Dubai World Cup tomorrow

We are delighted to have them onboard for this latest edition of Super Saturday, Al Adhab said
Horse Racing3 weeks ago
In an inspiring new video, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, encourages people to 'achieve the impossible'.
The leader offers viewers advice in the form of an allegory about horse racing ahead of the 26th Dubai World Cup tomorrow.
"If you force the pace in a race, your horse can tire out easily. If you are too slow, you will fall behind and lose the race. You must know your horse's capability and calibrate your pace," he can be heard saying in the video, which features clips that show off his love for horses.
"Likewise, we must seize the right opportunities. If you set lofty goals and adopt smart strategies, you can achieve the impossible."
One of the world's most anticipated equestrian events, the Dubai World Cup, offering $30.5 million in prize money, is broadcast worldwide to millions. This year's event further strengthens the city's status as one of the world's leading sporting destinations.
Horse Racing3 weeks ago
Horse Racing3 weeks ago
Horse Racing1 month ago
Horse Racing1 month ago
Horse Racing1 month ago
Horse Racing2 months ago
Horse Racing2 months ago