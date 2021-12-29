UAE issues 7 commemorative silver coins to honour founding fathers

The coins will be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) announced the issuance of seven commemorative silver coins in one set to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Union of the UAE Federation, and in honour of the founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The CBUAE will issue 3,000 sets comprising seven silver coins, each of which is worth Dh50 and weighs 28g.

The front face of the coin will bear a black and white image of one of the founding fathers and another colour image of Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the current rulers of the Emirates.

The reverse side of the seven coins will bear the 50th year logo, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English, in addition to the nominal value of the coin (Dh50).

The black and white photographs include the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The coloured images are of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The sets of seven commemorative silver coins will be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches until stock runs out at a cost of Dh2,000, from Monday, January 3, 2022.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the CBUAE, said: “This coin issuance honours the founding fathers for their significant role in establishing the Federation of the Seven Emirates, and in line with the current wise leadership’s to continue the legacy of the founders in building a nation to which we are proud to belong.”