50th UAE National Day show in Hatta: Frontliners, families of martyrs wowed

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Frontline heroes, people of determination, families of martyrs and other guests attended the UAE 50th National Day show in Hatta on December 3.
The special show on the day was specifically reserved for them in recognition of their service, sacrifice and dedication to the UAE.
They enjoyed the theatrical show set on a floating stage in the middle of the Hatta dam amidthe scenic landscape. The show also included a fireworks display using drone technology for the first time.
ALSO READ:
During the celebrations, attendees had the opportunity to hear stories about the UAE’s history, including ones that told for the first time about some of the distinguished women who played a role in shaping the history of the UAE. The show’s chapters also included historic moments from the last 50 years and a snapshot of the UAE’s future in the next 50.
The UAE 50th National Day show in Hatta is open to the public until December 12. Tickets are available on www.UAENationalDay.ae
In line with UAE government precautionary measures, all vaccinated ticket holders must show proof of Green Pass in Al Hosn Application. As for unvaccinated ticket holders, they must have a valid PCR negative test within the last 72 hours of the event.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th2 days ago
More special deals have been announced to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th2 days ago
This is the first time Ishy Biladi has been translated into another language from Arabic
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Entrepreneurs see country setting new benchmarks in next fifty years
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Emiratis have so much potential and they can certainly make the country proud at the international level, says the former cricket captain of the UAE
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Dubai is no longer a piece of wood but a piece of metal that everyone wants to visit
Year of the 50th2 days ago
The sport and the country have developed in tandem through the last three decades to chart out a distinct identity on the globe
Year of the 50th2 days ago