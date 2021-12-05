50th UAE National Day show in Hatta: Frontliners, families of martyrs wowed

The show is now open to the public until December 12

UAE 50th National Day show in Hatta. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 7:01 PM

Frontline heroes, people of determination, families of martyrs and other guests attended the UAE 50th National Day show in Hatta on December 3.

The special show on the day was specifically reserved for them in recognition of their service, sacrifice and dedication to the UAE.

They enjoyed the theatrical show set on a floating stage in the middle of the Hatta dam amidthe scenic landscape. The show also included a fireworks display using drone technology for the first time.

During the celebrations, attendees had the opportunity to hear stories about the UAE’s history, including ones that told for the first time about some of the distinguished women who played a role in shaping the history of the UAE. The show’s chapters also included historic moments from the last 50 years and a snapshot of the UAE’s future in the next 50.

Photo: Supplied

The UAE 50th National Day show in Hatta is open to the public until December 12. Tickets are available on www.UAENationalDay.ae

In line with UAE government precautionary measures, all vaccinated ticket holders must show proof of Green Pass in Al Hosn Application. As for unvaccinated ticket holders, they must have a valid PCR negative test within the last 72 hours of the event.