UAE Golden Jubilee: Students to send postcards to space on Blue Origin rockets

The postcards initiative reaches more than 10,000 students across Dubai.

Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 10:46 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 10:58 AM

Emirates Post Group (EPG) on Tuesday announced the launch of the 'Postcards to Space' initiative to increase the interest of the youth and the future generation in space exploration.

The postcards will be transported to the US, where they will be placed onboard Blue Origin rockets and sent into space, then stamped “Flown to Space" on each postcard before being returned to the students as a special souvenir on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The postcards initiative reaches more than 10,000 students across Dubai, especially from the primary/elementary education level, encouraging them to express their vision for the UAE in the next 50 years through dedicated postcards designed for this initiative. These postcards will be transported to space, stamped, then returned to their owners as a souvenir from the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

Emirates Post will also invite students to visit its Customer Happiness Centres to inform students about the importance of the postal and logistics sector in the country, in addition to organising workshops on the "Postcards to Space" initiative.

The project has been launched in partnership with Club for the Future – a private foundation established by Blue Origin; UAE Space Agency; Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and AzurX.

"We consider the ‘Postcards to Space’ initiative as a milestone and an important part of our commemoration of the country’s Golden Jubilee. This new initiative reflects our relentless efforts to encourage and motivate our young generation to be proactive in shaping the future of the Emirates for the next 50 years especially in the areas of space exploration, science and technology, and engineering, which are pivotal disciplines to the UAE’s continuous development and sustainability,” said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO, Emirates Post Group.

