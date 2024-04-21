Watch: Indian vendor who served tea to Bill Gates sips coffee at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Dolly Chaiwala (centre) at Burj Khalifa. Photo: Instagram screengrab

An Indian tea vendor who recently became an internet sensation after he served tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is going viral again – this time for posting a video while sipping coffee at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

In a video shared by him a few days ago on Instagram, Dolly Chaiwala of India's Nagpur city is seen arriving at the world’s tallest building in a luxury vehicle. He is welcomed by his acquaintances.

All of them then go up to the 148th floor of Burj Khalifa and are seen watching Dubai's spectacular aerial view from there.

The video shows Dolly enjoying his cup of coffee along with others. He is then shown leaving the complex in his vehicle.

Sharing the video, Dolly Chaiwala wrote, “Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye. [I visited atop Burj Khalifa to drink a cup of coffee].”

Earlier, it was Bill Gates who had shared the delightful video of Dolly serving him tea during his visit to Nagpur in February this year. Dolly had no idea whom he had served tea.

At the time, the tea seller from Nagpur had told ANI: "I was not aware at all. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to. (Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya)."

