Dubai: Lost your car plate number in the rains? Here's how you can get it back

His father thanked everyone who participated in the search mission despite the challenges posed by flooding in various parts of the emirate
Many motorists across the UAE faced damages to their vehicles after heavy rains hit the country on Tuesday, April 16, leading to water-logged roads and flooding. Motorists faced the brunt after many vehicles were stuck in water, leading to technical issues, damages and lost car plates.
If you have lost your car plate in Dubai, RTA has come up with a solution for drivers to get their number plate back.
Motorists have to simply apply for the lost vehicle plate number through RTA's website. After applying, they must visit one of the following centres to receive the plate number:
Nearly 6,000 volunteers linked to a single support group are working tirelessly across the country to help those affected
Real estate developer MAG pledges to cover all the costs of necessary repairs for affected residents
The substantial increase in charges left many residents financially burdened, as they strive to retrieve their stranded vehicles
While parents acknowledge the importance of safety as a result of inclement weather, they also expressed disquiet about extended holidays
Roads and Transport Authority has been working round the clock to carry out maintenance work
All competent authorities must work together and coordinate to expedite possible means of support
Work teams across all customs centres continued to process cargo clearance and inspections