UAE President discusses bilateral relations, regional issues with US National Security Advisor in phone call

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:17 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:22 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, where they discussed the strategic relationship between the UAE and the US. They also talked about ways to strengthen it, especially in areas like development.

During their conversation, they also addressed several regional and international issues of common interest, focusing on the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

They underscored the importance of pursuing political solutions to the region's crises and preventing the further escalation of conflicts.

Additionally, they also highlighted the importance of continuing urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon, and Sudan.

Transitioning from these critical discussions, they confirmed their shared commitment to improving cooperation in artificial intelligence, especially after the President's recent historic visit to the US. They also welcomed the UAE's new status as a "Major Defense Partner" of the US.

