UAE confirms Sudanese army targeted mission headquarters in Khartoum

The attack caused significant damage to the building and nearby facilities

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:13 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:17 PM

Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Security and Military Affairs, on Friday confirmed that the Sudanese army targeted the headquarters of the UAE mission in Khartoum.

This attack caused significant damage to the building and nearby facilities, representing a clear violation of the fundamental principle protecting diplomatic sites and breaching international laws, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.


The Assistant Minister pointed out that there are photos and evidence that conclusively prove that the headquarters was targeted, which refutes the evidence presented by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry and Armed Forces.

More to follow

