UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM

Residence visa violators will be given a two-month grace period to get their fines waived, the UAE authorities announced on Thursday.

The grace period, starting September 1, will allow violators to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines.

In a statement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the decision aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularise their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built".

The procedures for this amnesty will be announced soon, the ICP said.

Residence visa rules

The validity of residence visas in the UAE may vary based on type and sponsor. A sponsored visa could be valid for 1, 2 or 3 years, whereas a self-sponsored one can be used for up to 5 or 10 years.