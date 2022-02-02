UAE Central Bank issues commemorative coin for Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

The coins will not be available for purchase at the Central Bank headquarters and its branches.

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 10:40 AM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a commemorative coin for Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), said a press statement on Wednesday.

The commemorative coin has been issued on the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the UAE Central Bank.

Each coin weighs 40 grams, with the front side of the coin shows a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with one of his sayings, "The union lives in my soul, in my heart, and it is the dearest to my heart.” The reverse side of the coin has a drawing of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the 'the year of the 50th', coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the union.

The new commemorative coins will be handed to the SZGMC. They will be made available for sale, by the Centre, to all members of the society at Souq Al Jami’ via “Etihad Modern Art Gallery”. The Coins will not be available for purchase at the Central Bank headquarters and its branches.

“By issuing this commemorative coin, SZGMC seeks to honour the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's timeless legacy, values, and accomplishments that have touched the hearts of citizens and residents, and led the UAE to reach historic milestones and achieve global recognition in various fields," said Abdul Rahman Al Owais, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

“The issuance of these coins embodies the forward-looking vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan that led to the creation of

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s iconic landmarks, is an international cultural platform and a beacon of cultural exchange that promotes the values of tolerance. The issuance of the coin coincides with the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE,” said Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com