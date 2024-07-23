LIV Golf League returns to JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England

Dubai based Anirban Lahiri and his Crushers GC is looking to continue his good form on LIV Golf. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:20 PM

This Friday sees the start of week 11 of 14 of the LIV Golf League season with LIV Golf UK, to be held at JCB Golf and Country Club, England, from the 26th – 28th July.

The 54-hole tournament will be playing for its usual $25 million purse, with $20 million allocated to the Individual Event and $5 million to the Team Event. This is the third time LIV Golf has played in England – following events at Centurion FC and Close House.

A reminder of how it all works.

There are 13 teams – each consisting of four players plus two wild cards in each event.

The top three scores in each of the first two rounds count to the Team Score with all four scores counting in the final round.

At the end of the season – there is the Team Championship where the top teams are seeded and involves 12 of the 13 teams.

There is also the Individual Event where players in the top-24 of each event earn points.

In the season-long Individual Standings after LIV Golf Chicago, the top-24 players will retain their cards in the ‘Lock Zone’ for the 2025 LIV Golf season.

Players finishing 25th – 48th who are out of contract will need to be re-signed by their current team or picked up by another team.

Players finishing 49th and below are relegated out of the League and qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions tournament which in 2023 was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

In the current Individual Standings, Dubai-based players Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) lie in 15th and 16th place respectively with the Crushers Team of Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Lahiri top of the table with two wins and three seconds so far with the Cleeks GC in eighth place with one team win in Houston.

There are just three remaining events after this week on the LIV Golf 2024 season:

16th – 18th August – LIV Golf Greenbrier, The Old White at The Greenbrier, US.

13th – 15th September – Individual Championship – Chicago – Bolingbrook GC, US.

20th – 22nd September 2024 – Team Championship – Dallas – Maridoe GC, US.

This week sees a shotgun start at 2.15 pm local UK time for the first two rounds and at 2.05 pm for the final round.

